'Blue Car': Intimate, Thoughtful Teen-Centered Film

Blue Car is a movie about a teenager who embodies all of the contradictions, confusions, yearnings and suspicions of someone who is growing up too fast but wants things to happen faster still. The movie is finally opening in theaters across the country after garnering rave reviews at last year's Sundance Film Festival. Los Angeles Times and Morning Edition movie critic Ken Turan says acting is the reason to see the film. Hear Turan's review.

