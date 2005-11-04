Making Affordable Drugs in Africa

Richard Harris profiles Ghana's first manufacturer of generic AIDS drugs. It's the brainchild of Yaw Adu Gyamfi, an American-trained Ghanaian who brought together diverse interests to make it happen. He went to China and found a company that would bankroll the operation. The company hopes to produce drugs in Ghana for nations throughout Africa. The drugs are still awaiting approval by the World Health Organization.

