'Hailing Cabs'
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.
Challenge from Oct. 30:
This week's challenge is from listener Ron Gallop.
Take the names pelican and antelope, the first is a bird the second a mammal.
The last two letters of pelican are the first two letters of antelope, and the last two letters of antelope are the first two of pelican, completing a loop.
Can you name another bird and mammal that this is true of?
These should be the general name of the bird and mammal not a specific breed or gender.
Hint: Each is a single word no more than eight letters.
Answer: Cardinal and alpaca
Winner: Lynda Unowsky, from Hot Springs Village, Ark.
Challenge from Nov. 6:
This week's challenge comes from listener Tom Sylke, from Whitefish Bay, Wis.
Take a familiar brand name, seen along roads and highways in the United States. It has five letters, two syllables. The first syllable, phonetically, is a word that is the opposite of the word spelled by the second syllable. What brand name is it?
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.