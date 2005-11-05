'Hailing Cabs'

NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from Oct. 30:

This week's challenge is from listener Ron Gallop.

Take the names pelican and antelope, the first is a bird the second a mammal.

The last two letters of pelican are the first two letters of antelope, and the last two letters of antelope are the first two of pelican, completing a loop.

Can you name another bird and mammal that this is true of?

These should be the general name of the bird and mammal not a specific breed or gender.

Hint: Each is a single word no more than eight letters.

Answer: Cardinal and alpaca

Winner: Lynda Unowsky, from Hot Springs Village, Ark.

Challenge from Nov. 6:

This week's challenge comes from listener Tom Sylke, from Whitefish Bay, Wis.

Take a familiar brand name, seen along roads and highways in the United States. It has five letters, two syllables. The first syllable, phonetically, is a word that is the opposite of the word spelled by the second syllable. What brand name is it?

