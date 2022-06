For five decades, The Silver Spoon has been a staple of Italian kitchens. The best-selling cookbook has been continuously updated since its original publication in the 1950s. Now, a new translation reveals its culinary secrets to an English-speaking audience. Editor Emilia Terragni discusses the latest iteration of The Silver Spoon.

