Food Stamps Cut and Its Potential Effects

The House version of the budget bill contains language that would stop food stamps for potentially hundreds of thousands of people.

We talk to three experts to see how the cuts would affect people who depend on them.

Robert Greenstein is executive director of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Marianne Udow is director of the Michigan Department of Human Services. And Augie Fernandes is president of Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, a food bank in Detroit.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.