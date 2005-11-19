Loving the Imperfections of Toy Cameras

Thanks to digital technology, it's become progressively easier to take perfect pictures. But not everyone strives for perfection -- a growing community of photographers is becoming attached to the simplicity and imperfections of what they call "toy cameras."

These cameras, with names like Holga, the Diana-F and the Lomo Action Sampler, are cheaply made plastic devices.

There's even a new magazine devoted to the cameras, Light Leaks, which glorifies the biggest flaw of the toy camera: light often leaks through the plastic casing onto the film, creating odd halo effects and other moments of visual serendipity.

Photographer Theresa Manzanares describes why she loves her toy cameras.

