Women Confront 'Celluloid Ceiling' in Hollywood

Women now sit at the head of major studios. But a recent study shows that the number of women working in all other aspects of film remain woefully low. The numbers in TV are a bit higher. Prominent women in the industry offer their perspective, including actress and director Jodie Foster; executive producer Meredith Stiehm of CBS' Cold Case; producer Lucy Fisher (Memoirs of a Geisha, Jarhead); and veteran director Martha Coolidge.

