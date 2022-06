The new anthology Mexico, A Traveler's Literary Companion takes us deep inside the imagination of a country through its fiction. The compilation of more than 20 short stories -- many of which are translated to English for the first time -- includes comic works, coming-of-age tales, love stories and even a horror yarn. Editor and translator C.M. Mayo tells John Ydstie about the book.

