Robin McKelle Channels Music of a Different Era

Robin McKelle is a jazz singer who brings new life to some old standards. Inspired by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, this jazz singer sounds mature beyond her 30 years.

With her new CD, Introducing Robin McKelle, McKelle says she wanted to "stay true to stylistically that '30s and '40s sound.

"I think it's very important to preserve the integrity of the music and to continue to perform this style of music because it is classic, it is timeless and it will be around forever," she says.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.