Neko Case Continues to Shift on ' Fox Confessor'

By Tom Moon
Published April 7, 2006 at 3:41 PM MDT

Singer and songwriter Neko Case has spent the last few years trying to put some distance between herself and the default description of her music as alt-country.

Since her 2002 collection, Blacklisted, Case has moved toward pop -- most obviously as a member of the Vancouver group the New Pornographers. The 35-year-old native of the Pacific Northwest recently released her fourth CD, Fox Confessor Brings the Flood.

Tom Moon
Tom Moon has been writing about pop, rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop and the music of the world since 1983.