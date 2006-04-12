Spanish-Language DJ Turns Out the Crowds in L.A.

In Los Angeles, one of the nation's most popular Spanish language radio personalities has played a huge role in turning out the massive crowds seen in recent immigration rights marches. Eduardo "Piolin" Sotelo says that, for him, it's a personal crusade.

Mandalit del Barco follows the DJ at a recent rally in Los Angeles -- where he's greeted as a celebrity hero -- and spends some time with him in the studio, where in rapid-fire Spanish he cajoles his audience to become more politically aware and take up the activist mantle.

