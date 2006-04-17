Editorial Cartoonist Luckovich Nets a Pulitzer

Melissa Block talks with Mike Luckovich, the 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner for editorial cartooning. Luckovich works for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution; he is syndicated in papers around the country five times a week.

They discuss Luckovich's work, including his Oct. 26 cartoon in which the letters in the word "Why?" are formed by the names of 2,000 American soldiers who have died in Iraq. Luckovich won his first Pultizer in 1995.

In the notes accompanying the award, the Pulitzer panel cited Luckovich's "powerful cartoons on an array of issues, drawn with a simple but piercing style." Other finalists were Marshall Ramsey of The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Miss.) and Mike Thompson of the Detroit Free Press.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.