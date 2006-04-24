CIA Leaks May Signal Lowered Morale

Is there a crisis of morale at the CIA? To some observers, news that an employee was fired last week for leaking classified information raises the question.

Mary O. McCarthy was dismissed on Thursday, accused of leaking classified information about secret CIA prisons in Eastern Europe.

Robert Siegel talks with former CIA employee Melissa Boyle Mahle about morale and ethics at the agency.

After Mahle left the agency in 2002, she wrote a book called Denial and Deception: An Insider's View of the CIA from Iran-Contra to 9/11, which was published earlier this year.

McCarthy worked in the Inspector General's office, which insiders say is where CIA employees have gone in the past to air their workplace concerns. Mahle says the McCarthy firing is just a small piece of a broader problem at the CIA.

