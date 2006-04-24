In Dahab, Bombing Was Sudden and Deadly

Explosions ripped through the center of the Dahab, Egypt, in an attack on the resort city during the height of its tourist season. Peter Ericson, who operates Island Divers in Dahab, had just finished dinner with his friends and family when the first bomb detonated nearby.

At least 22 people have been reported dead after the three explosions shook the center part of Dahab, which is on the Sinai Peninsula along the Gulf of Aqaba. President Bush has denounced the explosions, calling them a "heinous act against innocent civilians." Robert Siegel talks to Ericson.

