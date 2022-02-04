New York University's Clive Davis Institute launches Taylor Swift Course

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

New York University is expanding the definition of a liberal arts education because how can you be a well-informed person in this world without taking a course dedicated to the musical genius that is Taylor Swift? That's what NYU is offering now. The class will look at, quote, "culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, whiteness and power." There's already a long waitlist to enroll. No word yet whether Taylor Swift will accept the invite to speak to the class.