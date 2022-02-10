Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art examines past, future in 40th anniversary exhibit

The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with a look at collections past and collections future.

The exhibit, titled “Looking Backward & Forward,” opened at NEHMA on Feb. 5 and runs through mid-December. It consists of two parts: one looking at the museum’s history, with 40 pieces for each of its 40 years; the other looking to the future, an exhibition of early Utah art expected to join the collection someday.

The museum first opened at Utah State University in 1982 with the exhibit “Art in the West.” Two years later, NEHMA’s collection was officially started with a donation of over 1,800 objects by museum namesake Nora Eccles Harrison. Today, the collection holds over 5,500 objects. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

