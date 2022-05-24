A married couple turns an out-of-commission helicopter into a camper

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A married couple saw something they liked on Facebook Marketplace, an out-of-commission helicopter. So Blake Morris and Maggie Morton - both veterans, both former pilots - got the idea to turn it into a camper. After more than 900 hours of work, they took their aptly named helicamper (ph) out on its first trip last month. Really feels like this project is their baby, which makes them helicopter parents. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.