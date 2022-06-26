Sunday Puzzle: Sounds like a TV show...
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular TV show, past or present, whose one-word name rhymes with the word I give you.
Ex. Melon --> ELLEN
1. Bends
2. Piers
3. Crash
4. Panics
5. Redwood
6. Blouse
8. Cargo
9. Blips
10. Maxi
11. Coda
12. Clawed
13. Brooch
14. Frost
15. Palace
Last week's challenge: Think of two famous people — one from business and one from entertainment — whose last names are anagrams of each other. Now take their first names, drop the last letter of each of them, and put the result together, without rearranging, and you'll get the full first name of a famous fictional character. Who are these people?
Challenge answer: Bill GATES + Bob SAGET --> BILBO Baggins
Winner: Dan Hyman from Lafayette Hill, Pa.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge is a little different from the usual. It's a riddle from Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. How old was Reverend Spooner when he found happiness?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
