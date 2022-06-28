© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voting last minute in Utah's primaries? Here's what you need to know

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM MDT
Sign that says Voting with an arrow hanging on blue brick wall.
Justgrimes/flickr
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Utah’s primary elections happen today. Winners will advance to the Nov. 8 general elections.

Ballots have been sent to all active registered voters. At this point residents must cast their ballots at a physical location. Qualified individuals can still register to vote in person and unaffiliated voters can register with a party as well.

Polls close at 8 p.m. People in line by that time will be permitted to vote. You can find voting locations and check your voter registration at vote.utah.gov.

Initial vote totals will drop Tuesday night, and the results will be announced once all in-person and mail ballots have been counted.

Sign on sidewalk that says Vote Here with an American flag above the wording
Tamsen Maloy
/
A sign outside a brick building directs people to vote inside.

Congressional and state district boundaries change

New this election season, Utah’s congressional and state district boundaries. Maps drawn by state lawmakers were approved by the Legislature and signed into effect by the governor last year. That means some voters may find themselves casting ballots in entirely different races than in years prior.

During this year’s legislative session, a bill that imposed numerous new security measures was signed into law.

HB313 mandates 24-hour video surveillance at unattended ballot drop boxes, directs the lieutenant governor to do a yearly audit of the voter registration database and requires that voters who did not show valid voter identification when they registered to do so when they vote.

Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst