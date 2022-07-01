© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Details of a Chicano activist's mysterious death are unraveled in a new podcast

KPCC | By Adolfo Guzman-Lopez,
A Martínez
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:07 AM MDT
Natalie Paredes, left, and Oscar Gomez in 1992, two years before his death.
Courtesy of Natalie Paredes
Natalie Paredes, left, and Oscar Gomez in 1992, two years before his death.

It was the early '90s and a voice piercing through the airwaves at a student radio station in Davis, California, galvanized the growing Chicano movement.

Within a few years, that man would be dead.

His voice silenced.

His name was Oscar Gomez. and his body was found at the bottom of a massive bluff in Santa Barbara.

KPCC/LAist's Adolfo Guzman-Lopez has been unraveling the details of his mysterious death and the legacy he left behind, in a new podcast — Imperfect Paradise: The Forgotten Revolutionary.

Find more at LAist.com.

Adolfo Guzman-Lopez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.