2022 UPR Art Mug Contest

To all of the many creative and artistic UPR listeners, we want YOU to participate in the Annual UPR Art Mug Contest!

Please submit your best Utah or radio-themed artwork to katie.swain@usu.edu for a chance to have your design printed on the 2022 mug.

Submissions are due Friday, February 18, 2022

Then, check back so you can vote on your favorite designs. The top design will be printed on the 2022 mug, which will be available during our Spring Member Drive in March.

About the Competition

What does Utah Public Radio mean to you? What do you see when you listen on your radio, in your car, on your phone or online? Your design should be an interpretation or appreciation of UPR, its programming, and/or the station's home in Utah.

All styles of artwork from cartoon to watercolor to photography and beyond are welcome.

We would love to see you incorporate the year (2022), UPR, Utah Public Radio, or other relevant text into your design. You can even incorporate our logo (see below)!

Design Specifications

We will work to accommodate and crop designs of a variety of sizes, however, the ideal design conforms to the following specifications:

The printing space is 8 and 3/4 inches wide by 3 and 7/8 inches high. The image should be in full color and able to wrap around an 11 oz. white ceramic coffee mug almost from handle to handle.

For questions and to submit your design, email katie.swain@usu.edu.