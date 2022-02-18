© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 UPR Art Mug Contest

To all of the many creative and artistic UPR listeners, we want YOU to participate in the Annual UPR Art Mug Contest!

Please submit your best Utah or radio-themed artwork to katie.swain@usu.edu for a chance to have your design printed on the 2022 mug.

Submissions are due Friday, February 18, 2022

Then, check back so you can vote on your favorite designs. The top design will be printed on the 2022 mug, which will be available during our Spring Member Drive in March.

About the Competition

What does Utah Public Radio mean to you? What do you see when you listen on your radio, in your car, on your phone or online? Your design should be an interpretation or appreciation of UPR, its programming, and/or the station's home in Utah.

All styles of artwork from cartoon to watercolor to photography and beyond are welcome.

We would love to see you incorporate the year (2022), UPR, Utah Public Radio, or other relevant text into your design. You can even incorporate our logo (see below)!

UPR horizontal bubble logo.

Design Specifications

We will work to accommodate and crop designs of a variety of sizes, however, the ideal design conforms to the following specifications:

The printing space is 8 and 3/4 inches wide by 3 and 7/8 inches high. The image should be in full color and able to wrap around an 11 oz. white ceramic coffee mug almost from handle to handle.

A picture of the measurements and specs designers can use for the 2022 UPR art mug.

For questions and to submit your design, email katie.swain@usu.edu.

Past Designs

2013 winning mug design by Lucy Watkins.

The art for the 2013 UPR art mug. Mountains sit against a cloudy sky. Text reads, "Utah Public Radio: Celebrating 60 Years."

2014 winning mug design by Sandy Bell.

The art for the 2014 mug. Text reads, "Music, News, UPR, Inspiration. 2014 Utah Public Radio: A service of Utah State University." Featured on the mug are a cactus, a woman, a bug, and more.

2015 winning mug design by Kate Anderson.

The art for the 2015 mug. Snowy mountains sit below clouds in the sky. Text reads, "Utah Public Radio 2015: A service of Utah State University."

2017 winning mug design by Patricia Priebe-Swanson.

The art for the 2017 mug, featuring red rock and mountains with pine trees.

2018 winning mug design by Stephen Bevan.

The art for the 2018 mug, featuring a view of mountains through a car's windshield. Text on a road sign reads, "UPR: 65 Years."

2019 winning mug design by Sandy Bell.

The art for the 2019 mug, featuring words and images representing Utah, including Sundance, birds, bats, mountains and more.

2020 winning mug design by Madeleine Alder.

The art for the 2020 mug. People stand holding crayons, pencils, paintbrushes and more, painting the UPR logo on a wall.
Katie Swain
/

2021 winning mug design by Carol Bold.

The art for the 2021 mug, featuring red rock and sagebrush. Text reads, "Utah Public Radio 2021."