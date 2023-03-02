Utah fares well with higher-ed degree attainment

Lumina Foundation's "Stronger Nation" report found in 2021, more than 61% of Utah adults had some form of postsecondary degree or certification. The state has met Lumina Foundation's goal of having 60% of all Americans hold a credential beyond high school by 2025.

David Woolstenhulme, commissioner of the Utah System of Higher Education, said although some of the increases in attainment may be accounted for through population migration, their strategic plan has been a driven for the outcomes seen in the report.

"We are proud we are above the 60% threshold for attainment for both degrees and certificates, but at the same time we feel like that needs to be much higher," Woolstenhulme said.

Woolstenhulme explained their goal is to continue significantly improving higher degree attainment over the next 10 years for the Beehive State. He added while graduates may leave the state for a number of reasons, they're doing what they can to ensure degrees and certificates Utahns earn align with the state's workforce demands.

Lumina's report showed certain communities of color continue to lag behind their white counterparts when it comes to the attainment of associate degrees or higher. For 2021, the minority in Utah with the highest attainment percentage was Asians and Pacific Islanders, coming in at just over 52%. They only represent about 3% of the total number of Utah adults with postsecondary education.

Woolstenhulme noted regardless of one's background, all students need better access to higher education. He added Utah's demographics are changing on a daily basis and certain populations continue to be underserved.

"We need all of us, it makes a better society, it makes a better opportunity for all of us," Woolstenhulme asserted. "We need it to be able to meet the workforce demand, but most importantly we need it because it is the right thing to do that everybody regardless of what your background has an opportunity for higher education," said Woolstenhulme.

Woolstenhulme stressed the state has incentivized institutions to make sure their graduates are aligned with workforce areas needed in the state by offering performance funding, but added overall, he is pleased with the structure of higher education in the state.