Biden's visit to Ireland was deeply personal

By Tamara Keith
Published April 15, 2023 at 5:59 AM MDT

Joe Biden checked a big item off his bucket list this week when he visited Ireland, his ancestral home, as president. It was a deeply personal and wistful journey.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
