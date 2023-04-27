Thursday PM headlines: Utahns love AI, teacher arrested for hitting student

Study reveals Utahns are the state population most interested in AI

A study from YACSS, a web based automated software, revealed that Utahns are most likely to use artificial intelligence out of all state populations in the U.S.

This research was carried out by AI-driven website builders, and examined data from Google Keywords of search terms frequently used by people interested in AI.

The data is from the last 12 months. Utah was declared the most likely state to use AI with 202.9 searches per 100,000 people for AI and AI-related tools.

This research also looked into each state’s most common uses of AI. In Utah, these tools are used most for art and then for voice generators. The next most popular uses of AI are music, animation and resume writing.

Oregonians were named second most interested in AI.

Nebo Teacher arrested after hitting student

A teacher in the Nebo School District was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly hit a student in class. He also told officers he had been drinking.

The teacher, 61-year-old Carlos Castillo, was charged with child abuse and driving under the influence.

Students told police that Castillo became mad and struck a student sitting in a chair during class. The police were shown a video of the incident and located Castillo sitting in a running vehicle.

As he talked to the officers, they noticed he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.