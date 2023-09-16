Watch NEHMA panel discussion on fire aesthetics, environment and policy in the West

Stream begins at 6 p.m.

Join us for a cross-disciplinary panel with artists, policy makers and a fire fighter to explore how we experience, perceive, respond, and research fire in the West.

Moderated by Brian Steed, PhD., Executive Director, Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air.

Panelists:

Jamie Phillip Barnes, Director of Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands

Noah Berger, Wildfire Photographer in Facing Fire

Samantha Fields, Painter in Facing Fire

Eric LaMalfa, PhD., Ecologist

Wade Snyder, Deputy State Fire Management Officer and Former Alta Hotshot

Coorganized with the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air, as well as Utah Public Radio