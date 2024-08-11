Harris picks her running mate and other political news, from the newsmakers themselves

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

Monday, it became official. After a multiday virtual rollcall, Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's nominee for president. The next day, she announced her running mate in Philadelphia. Let's listen to the candidates in their own words.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: And now, welcome the next vice president of the United States, Tim Walz.

TIM WALZ: Donald Trump sees the world a little differently than us.

(BOOING)

WALZ: First of all, he doesn't know the first thing about service.

(CROSSTALK)

WALZ: He doesn't have time for it 'cause he's too busy serving himself.

JD VANCE: I just wanted to check out my future plane, but I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why Kamala Harris refuses - why does she refuse to answer questions from the media? And I also thought that the press gaggle following her might get a little lonely. I at least have enough respect for you all and for the American people you report to to come and talk to you and to answer some questions. And so I thought her reporters might actually benefit from that as well. So I had a little bit of fun. I don't think the Vice President waved at me as she drove away, but I'm glad to have done it, and I'm glad to be here.

DONALD TRUMP: The biggest crowd I've ever spoken - I've spoken to the biggest crowds. Nobody's spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people - if not, we had more. And they said he had 1 million people, but I had 25,000 people. But when you look at the exact same picture, and everything's the same because it was the fountains, the whole thing, all the way back to - from Lincoln to Washington, and you look at it, and you look at the picture of his crowd. We actually had more people. They said, I had 25,000, and he had 1 million people, and I'm OK with it 'cause I like Dr. Martin Luther King.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: What have we got?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: President Trump had a press conference today. He talked about a lot of things when if you have a reaction to talk about.

HARRIS: Well, I'm glad that he's finally agreed to a debate on September 10. I'm looking forward to it, and hope he shows up.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Are you open to more debate?

HARRIS: I am happy to have that conversation about an additional debate after September 10, for sure. He proposed...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: He won't win.

HARRIS: He won't win. You're right.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting) We will win. We will win.

HARRIS: We will win. We will win. And part of why we are going to win is because we remember. And we are smart. And we know what's happening. And we're not falling for the gaslighting, and we're not falling for the oke dope.

(CHEERING)

TRUMP: How about yesterday? They said, oh, she had a big crowd, oh, the crowd. The press is talking about the crowd. In New Jersey, I had 107,000 people. The press never even talked about it. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

