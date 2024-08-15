The history of the child tax credit, a policy that's getting attention from campaigns

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

How big a tax credit should families get per child? Right now it's $2,000 a year. Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance on Sunday floated the idea of more than doubling that amount. He spoke on CBS' "Face The Nation."

JD VANCE: I'd love to see a child tax credit that's $5,000 per child, but you, of course, have to work with Congress to see how possible and viable that is.

SHAPIRO: Critics shot back that Vance had just skipped a vote in the Senate to expand the child tax credit. So what is this policy and how does it work? NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin explains.

SELENA SIMMONS-DUFFIN, BYLINE: For more than a quarter century, American families have gotten a tax credit for each child in their family. Under President Clinton in the late 1990s, the child tax credit gave middle- and upper-income families $500 per child each year in the form of a nonrefundable tax credit. The details have changed over the years, until a dramatic twist.

ASHLEY BURNSIDE: Coming out of the height of the pandemic, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Ashley Burnside is with the Center for Law and Social Policy, or CLASP. She says that law changed the child tax credit in three big ways.

BURNSIDE: It made the credit larger. It made the credit available to families with low incomes regardless of your income or tax liability and made the credit available to families on a monthly basis.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Millions of kids in low-income families all of a sudden were eligible for this credit. For each child under age 6, for instance, some families got $300 per month deposited directly into their bank account. The result? The child poverty rate dropped in half.

ANNA AIZER: You know, key thing is this child tax credit reached more very low-income households.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: That's economics professor Anna Aizer of Brown University. Some people were concerned that the federal government sending this basically universal monthly benefit out to families would lead to people working less or spending their money unwisely. Data shows that's not what happened.

AIZER: Families spent these on things like food, mortgage and housing costs, educational expenditures, the kinds of things that we generally think benefit kids.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: But then that pandemic expansion ended, and the child poverty rate bounced right back. So now what? There appears to be an appetite from lawmakers in both parties to expand the child tax credit again, but apparently not right before a toss-up election, says political science professor Mariely Lopez-Santana of George Mason University.

MARIELY LOPEZ-SANTANA: Polarization has really slowed down the process of expanding it again.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Ashley Burnside of CLASP says the pandemic expansion shows what's possible with this kind of policy.

BURNSIDE: I think a lot of people in America, both lawmakers and voters, have the view that poverty is this thing that we just cannot control that just has to happen in a society. But the reality is we make policy choices as a nation every day that cause poverty to exist and to spiral for more families.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Policy choices like not investing in a bigger child tax credit. She says the fact that people are talking about the child tax credit in the campaign makes her hopeful another meaningful expansion could happen soon. Selena Simmons-Duffin, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

