Federal judge rules Trump's use of National Guard in L.A. was illegal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We follow the legal landscape for sending federal troops into American cities. The president says he will deploy the National Guard in Chicago and Baltimore, although he did not say when. He said that even as a judge ruled the president's use of National Guard troops and Marines in Los Angeles was illegal. CapRadio's Laura Fitzgerald reports.

LAURA FITZGERALD, BYLINE: Around 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines were on the ground in Los Angeles at the height of the deployment in June. Just around 300 troops are still there. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer ruled their deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the military from engaging in domestic law enforcement without permission from Congress.

The ruling said that by setting up security perimeters and traffic blockades to aid federal immigration officers, the guard was illegally conducting law enforcement. But the ruling just applies in California. Jessica Levinson is a constitutional law expert at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

JESSICA LEVINSON: This ruling doesn't say you can never federalize the National Guard. This ruling says that once the National Guard was on the ground, that basically they did too much. They overstepped their authority.

FITZGERALD: The ruling's a win for California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, who in a statement said no president is a king - not even Trump. Trump sent the Guard into Los Angeles to confront protesters against ICE raids and, he said, to restore order, an argument the judge rejected. Trump claimed the city wouldn't be able to host the 2028 Olympics if the Guard hadn't intervened. In comments Tuesday, Trump also named other cities led by Democrats where he says he'll send the Guard. His deployment of troops in Washington, D.C., has gone on for three weeks.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I'm very proud of Washington. It serves as a template, and we're going to do it elsewhere.

FITZGERALD: He said he will send troops to Chicago, where he says crime is out of control.

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TRUMP: We're going in. I didn't say when we're going in. When you lose - look, I have an obligation. This isn't a political thing.

FITZGERALD: Illinois' Democratic governor, JB Pritzker, said it is about politics. At a press conference, he said the people of Chicago don't want troops on the streets, but predicted the city would soon see federal immigration raids designed to ignite protests.

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JB PRITZKER: We know, before anything has happened here, that the Trump plan is to use any excuse to deploy armed military personnel to Chicago.

FITZGERALD: Pritzker said Trump is looking for a way to declare an emergency in Chicago, but that the city's problems can be handled by local police.

For NPR News, I'm Laura Fitzgerald in Berkeley, California. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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