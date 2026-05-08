28th annual Great Salt Lake bird festival
28th annual Great Salt Lake bird festival
The 28th annual Great Salt Lake bird festival takes place May 14th through 17th at locations around the Wasatch front.
The festival offers a variety of birding field trips some of which will be led by dwr biologists and take place at dwr waterfall Management areas the 3-day event will also offer other activities, including workshops, family events and a vendor fair.
Participants are invited to visit the website and register in advance.
https://www.daviscountyutah.gov/greatsaltlakebirdfest/registration
Online
Pricing varies by activity
06:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Davis County
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