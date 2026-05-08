The 28th annual Great Salt Lake bird festival takes place May 14th through 17th at locations around the Wasatch front.

The festival offers a variety of birding field trips some of which will be led by dwr biologists and take place at dwr waterfall Management areas the 3-day event will also offer other activities, including workshops, family events and a vendor fair.

Participants are invited to visit the website and register in advance.

https://www.daviscountyutah.gov/greatsaltlakebirdfest/registration