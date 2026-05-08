Bird watching at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge
Bird watching at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge
Visitors can enjoy a self-guided 12 mile automobile tour of the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge and see a variety of birds that use the Refuge as a migratory stopover. The tour route is open every day from sunrise to sunset.
Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge
Free
07:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge
2155 West Forest StreetBrigham City, Utah 84302-4426
1435-723-5887
Bearriver@fws.gov