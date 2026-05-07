Birds of the Bear River Photography Exhibit ~ Call for Art

Historic Downtown Brigham City is hosting their 6th Annual Birds of the Bear River Photography Exhibit, Memorial Weekend, Friday May 22 and Saturday May 23rd as part of their Art on Main Event. They are currently accepting applications for photos of birds, wildlife and landscapes of the Bear River Ecosystem. Photo applications will be accepted through Saturday, May 16th at 11:59pm. apply at: www.visitbrighamcity.org/artonmain. Applicants will need to create a free Zapp account at https://www.zapplication.org/ to submit their application. Accepted images will be placed on the tourism website for the coming year. There are cash prizes this year courtesy of Kevin Hall Real Estate!