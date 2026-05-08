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Cache studio Art tour

Cache studio Art tour

The spring 2026 studio tour will be May 15th and 16th ( Friday and Saturday ). Friday's hours are from noon to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday's hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. . Five studios will be open to the public comment talking of arts including demos and offering items for sale. The public is invited to drop by and browse new art.

Dana Worley Fused Glass Designs
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Dana Worley, Glass Artist
wordana@gmail.com
https://www.utahglassartist.com/gallery
Dana Worley Fused Glass Designs
1650 E 3550 N
North Logan, Utah 84341
4357705521
jestersbaubles@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/CacheStudioArtTour