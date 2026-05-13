Cache Wind Symphony at Daines Concert Hall

The first Summer Noon concert sponsored by the Logan Tabernacle Interfaith Events will be held at the USU Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus, on Monday May 25th.

The Cache Wind Symphony [CWS] is affiliated with the Utah State University [USU] Band Program as a co-curricular wind and percussion ensemble for community members and university students. The Cache Wind Symphony exists in a dual role between the local community and the USU Band Program. It operates as a subset of the Cache Community Band, a non-profit community organization that is comprised of three groups: 1) The Cache Wind Symphony, 2) The Cache Community Parade Band, and 3) The Cache Community Jazz Band.

The overall organization is directed and governed by a Board of Directors with independent bylaws. As part of the USU Bands, the Cache Wind Symphony is a wind and percussion ensemble performing as a concert band and under the primary directorship of a board-appointed director, supervised, overseen, or co-directed by USU band faculty.