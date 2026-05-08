DocUtah presents turtle Walker
DocUtah presents turtle Walker
DocUtah presents a screening of Turtle Walker on Friday June 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Lorraine Boccardo theater.
The film follows in 1970s epic journey along India's coastlines and the spectacular Andaman and Nicobar islands uncovering the vital nesting beaches of sea turtles. Mattress tsunami strikes in 2004 pressing question is what happens to sea turtles when their nesting beaches disappear?
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kayenta Arts Village
(435) 673-6628
Lorraine Boccardo Theater
881 Coyote Gulch CourtIvins, Utah 74638