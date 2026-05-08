DocUtah presents turtle Walker

DocUtah presents a screening of Turtle Walker on Friday June 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Lorraine Boccardo theater.

The film follows in 1970s epic journey along India's coastlines and the spectacular Andaman and Nicobar islands uncovering the vital nesting beaches of sea turtles. Mattress tsunami strikes in 2004 pressing question is what happens to sea turtles when their nesting beaches disappear?