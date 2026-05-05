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Flash's Birthday

Flash's Birthday

The Stokes Nature Center in Logan Canyon will hold a birthday celebration for Flash the turtle on Saturday May 16th from 4-6:00 p.m.
Come and "shell-ebrate" Flash the turtle with us at the Stokes Nature Center! Saturday, May 16th, from 4pm-6pm, $10/person. 
Flash is turning 30 this year. Purchasing a ticket includes music, food, crafts, games, and more! Join us for the fun.
Open to all ages! 6 and under get in free.

Stokes Nature Center
10
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org
https://logannature.org
Stokes Nature Center
logannature.org