Flash's Birthday
Flash's Birthday
The Stokes Nature Center in Logan Canyon will hold a birthday celebration for Flash the turtle on Saturday May 16th from 4-6:00 p.m.
Come and "shell-ebrate" Flash the turtle with us at the Stokes Nature Center! Saturday, May 16th, from 4pm-6pm, $10/person.
Flash is turning 30 this year. Purchasing a ticket includes music, food, crafts, games, and more! Join us for the fun.
Open to all ages! 6 and under get in free.
Stokes Nature Center
10
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org