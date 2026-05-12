Utah film Center presents "Focus on Fests" (a film and storytelling event blending creativity and advocacy ) on Tuesday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m. Focus on Fests 2026 is an immersive film and storytelling event blending creativity, advocacy, and community connection to raise awareness around mental health, disability, neurodivergence, and lived experience.

Presented by Mental Healthy F.I.T., the evening features premiere short films, panel discussions, presentations, and the innovative storytelling project Frame of Mynd. Through filmmaking, multimedia, storytelling, and interactive programming, Focus on Fests invites audiences to engage with powerful stories that spark conversation, reduce stigma, and build stronger community connections.

Featured films include Focus, Birds of a Feather, Deaf Date, Notes for Tomorrow, Viola, Decaying – Behind the Seams, and Bruno’s Wings.