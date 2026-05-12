© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Focus on Fests 2026

Focus on Fests 2026

Utah film Center presents "Focus on Fests" (a film and storytelling event blending creativity and advocacy ) on Tuesday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m. Focus on Fests 2026 is an immersive film and storytelling event blending creativity, advocacy, and community connection to raise awareness around mental health, disability, neurodivergence, and lived experience.

Presented by Mental Healthy F.I.T., the evening features premiere short films, panel discussions, presentations, and the innovative storytelling project Frame of Mynd. Through filmmaking, multimedia, storytelling, and interactive programming, Focus on Fests invites audiences to engage with powerful stories that spark conversation, reduce stigma, and build stronger community connections.

Featured films include Focus, Birds of a Feather, Deaf Date, Notes for Tomorrow, Viola, Decaying – Behind the Seams, and Bruno’s Wings.

Utah Film Center
Tickets are $20 and support Mental Healthy F.I.T.’s mental health education and awareness programming in Utah.
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mental Healthy F.i.T.
617-697-0051
brian@mentalhealthyfit.org
https://mentalhealthyfit.org/focus-on-fests/
Utah Film Center
375 West 400 North
Salt Lake City, Utah 84103
801-746-7000
info@utahfilmcenter.org
https://utahfilmcenter.org/