MIC Lecture Series: Grove K. Gilbert by John Weisheit

Moab Information Center lecture series hosts John Weisheit lecturing about Grove K. Gilbert on Thursday May 7th at 6:00 p.m.

Grove K. Gilbert (1843–1918) was a foundational American geologist and a “giant” of geomorphology who revolutionized the understanding of landscape evolution, erosion, and sedimentation. He was also a planetary geologist and atmospheric scientist. His language skills helped establish nomenclature for geologic specimens and features. Gilbert established the first hydrology laboratory at Berkeley, California. He served twice as president of the Geological Society of America, was chief geologist during the formative years of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and was a founding member of the National Geographic Society.