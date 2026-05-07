MIC Lecture Series: Wildlife Tracking: Unraveling the Mysteries Around Us by Jonathan Jessop
MIC Lecture Series: Wildlife Tracking: Unraveling the Mysteries Around Us by Jonathan Jessop
Join Canyonlands National Park Ranger Jonathan Jessop as he explores the art and science of wildlife tracking on Thursday May 21st at 6:00 p.m. at the Moab Information Center.
Discover how tracking can deepen your awareness and connection to the natural world, while learning the fundamentals through examples of local species that help guide and inform our understanding.
Moab Information Center
06:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Canyonlands Natural History Association
infobox@cnha.org
Moab Information Center
25 E Center StreetMoab, Utah 84532