Parent Connective Free Webinar Series

The Parent Connective will host a free webinars for students, parents, and professionals on evidence-based parenting on Thursday May 21st at 6:30 p.m.

The Parent Connective is a collaboration between USU Social Work and the Department of Health to provide local parents with free evidence-based parenting support and increase a sense of community. From January-May 2026, all students, parents, and professionals are invited to attend a free monthly webinar on the third Thursday from 6:30-7:30pm. *Professionals may earn 1 CEU for attending.

https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1