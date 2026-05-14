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Parent Connective Free Webinar Series

Parent Connective Free Webinar Series

The Parent Connective will host a free webinars for students, parents, and professionals on evidence-based parenting on Thursday May 21st at 6:30 p.m.

The Parent Connective is a collaboration between USU Social Work and the Department of Health to provide local parents with free evidence-based parenting support and increase a sense of community. From January-May 2026, all students, parents, and professionals are invited to attend a free monthly webinar on the third Thursday from 6:30-7:30pm. *Professionals may earn 1 CEU for attending.

https://usu.zoom.us/j/81774323641?pwd=jW5rbI2oS7fJIUY89f9Mp2NHfV6Uy6.1

Online
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

USU Department of Social Work
(435) 797-1287
https://artsci.usu.edu/social-work/
Online