USU Spanish Club invites all students of Spanish to come practice casual Spanish in a fun, relaxed environment on Tuesdays at 4:30 in the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center Room: 207 USU campus.

All levels are welcome, whether you’re fluent or just starting out, everyone’s encouraged to join the conversation. We meet weekly to chat, play games, and learn together while sharing culture, snacks, and good vibes. ¡Nos vemos allí!

