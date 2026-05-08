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World migratory bird day celebration

World migratory bird day celebration

Utah division of wildlife resources will be hosting an event on Saturday May 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the dwr's George s and Dolores Dory Eccles wildlife education Center in Farmington.

Participants can join many workshops on how to use the popular birding app eBird as well as learn about the Utah Birding Slam, a bird watching challenge that also raises funding to support a variety of habitat improvement and bird research projects.

Binoculars will be available for use by those who want to bird watch on the education center's nature trails. This event is free and participants are asked to register in advance on Eventbrite.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-migratory-bird-day-at-eccles-wildlife-education-center-tickets-1986935767367?aff=NewsRelease

The George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center at Farmington Bay
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
(385) 266-2640
fjolley@utah.gov
wildlife.utah.gov
The George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center at Farmington Bay
1157 Waterfowl Wy
Farmington, Utah 84095
https://wildlife.utah.gov/eccles.html