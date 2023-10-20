USU poll: Utahns are concerned over water, want officials to do more

A new survey from Utah State University says around 55% of Utahns are “very concerned” with a lack of water throughout the state, meanwhile, the same survey says only a fraction of Utahns — only 14% — believe elected officials are doing enough to address the issue.

The survey is just one of the many aspects included in a recent report from USU’s Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air. The report outlines the environmental issues Utah faces, along with what Utah lawmakers can do to better address them.

Brian Steed, the executive director for USU’s Institute for Land, Water, and Air, said the survey doesn’t show people are dissatisfied with their lawmakers, and state lawmakers have made large strides to protect the environment in recent years.

“I think it's rather that people see these as pressing issues and really see the need for legislative action on those issues," Steed said. "And so I think there's still more to be done.

Steed said the Colorado River, which provides water to seven different states in the West, is a particular concern after multiple dry years in a row. He said Thursday that Utah would need six consecutive winters like the last one to replenish southern Utah’s Lake Powell and Nevada’s Lake Mead.

This year, for example, Steed said more water was released from Flaming Gorge Reservoir to help with levels at Lake Powell, but that’s far from a permanent solution.

“Then we saw continued use of Lake Powell water in the lower (Colorado River) basin, and that scares a lot of people, you know, is that the future," Steed said.

Utah State President Elizabeth Cantwell was also on hand for the Salt Lake City event. She said groups like the Land, Water and Air institute play critical roles in solving the state’s biggest issues.

“Our job is to solve these complex problems for states like ours," Cantwell said. "Land, air, water is really at the intersection of so much of our, I'll call them our environmental challenges, here in Utah. We know these are going to get more gnarly as time goes on, and this center was set up to really work with our policymakers so that the policy we develop going forward is the solution.”