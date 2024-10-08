Daily news: Utah hunters could win $800 for their safety efforts towards condors

Hunters can win $800 for efforts to protect condors

Hunters in the Zion hunting unit can win prizes this month for demonstrating their efforts to help and protect birds of prey.

The Hunters Helping Condors program, first started by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in 2011, encourages hunters to make a few small changes to help the critically endangered California condors that live in southern Utah.

Lead poisoning is the leading cause of death for these birds, often caused by lead ammunition or the remains of hunted animals.

During October, the DWR will operate a check station in the Zion hunting unit where hunters can show that they used non-lead ammunition during their hunt and removed all the remains of harvested animals from the field.

Then, they can be entered to win one of five $800 gift cards for outdoor equipment.

The check station, located at the intersection of Yellowjacket Road and Hancock Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to dusk on Oct. 9, 12-13, 19-21, and 26-27.

For more information on the program , visit the DWR’s website.

Public input requested for management plans of Great Salt Lake and Utah

Comprehensive management plans for the Great Salt Lake and Utah Lake are being updated after over a decade, and Utah officials are seeking public input on the changes.

The current plans are over a decade old — last updated in 2013 for the Great Salt Lake and 2009 for the Utah Lake — and state officials want to make the plans more up to date with current conditions, needs, and available data on the two lakes.

A brief overview of the plans will be discussed at a public webinar on October 17 at 5 p.m., where attendees can ask questions.

Individuals and stakeholders can also offer feedback at several planning team public meetings during October or online.