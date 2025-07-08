Repairs are coming to Box Elder County's Willard Bay

Despite a plentiful snowpack, water levels at Willard Bay might look closer to what you’d expect after a few years of drought.

Employees at Club Rec, a business that rents out water sports equipment noticed the water dropping some weeks ago, but didn’t know why.

“It’s dropping about two feet every week,” Club Rec manager Tyler Redington said. “I was honestly just kind of worried about the boats that we have, and whether we’re going to send out jet skis, but we’re still doing it. We still have plenty of water.”

Levels are expected to stop dropping once they reach about 50% of normal capacity, which Redington said will be enough to continue through the season — something he didn’t know before.

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District is lowering the levels to make way for a much needed repair. CEO and General Manager, Scott Paxman said two siphon pipes on the north end of the dike are corroding away. They were installed in the 1970’s.

