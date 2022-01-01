EVENT: 3.14 is Pizza “Pi” Day with Utah Public Radio and Lucky Slice

March 14th (3.14) is “Pi Day” and we are inviting you to celebrate with us for a special drive-thru event collaboration with Lucky Slice! We’ll be handing out free slices of pizza “pi” in the UPR parking lot from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 14th.

All you have to do is drive by our radio station, and we’ll hand you a free slice of Lucky Slice’s Pepperoni, Cheese, or Vegan Pepperoni pizza through your car window.

You can take your slice to go, or you are welcome to bring some camp chairs and enjoy your slice on the grassy lawn in front of Utah Public Radio.

We hope to see you there!

Where: Utah Public Radio parking lot 745 North 1200 East in Logan, UT. Click here for directions.

When: Monday, March 14th from 6-8 p.m.

Who: All pizza and public radio lovers! *one slice of pizza per person*