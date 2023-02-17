Utah Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla speaks about legalizing psilocybin

At a press conference Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla discussed SB 200, a bill that would legalize psilocybin.

The substance would be legalized similarly to how the state currently regulates medical cannabis.

Speakers, including patients, researchers and others, cited studies and compared it to the legalization of other substances.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic that is produced by more than 200 species of fungi. The bill would allow individuals older than 21 to experience a guided session under the influence of psilocybin with a licensed professional.

It would be for patients who experience depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, and only if the person has tried at least one other medication that did not prove effective for them.