© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Utah Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla speaks about legalizing psilocybin

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST
Shiitake mushrooms in a growing room at Phillips Mushroom Farms, one of the big mushroom producers in Kennett Square.
Kennett Square
Shiitake mushrooms in a growing room at Phillips Mushroom Farms, one of the big mushroom producers in Kennett Square.

At a press conference Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla discussed SB 200, a bill that would legalize psilocybin.

The substance would be legalized similarly to how the state currently regulates medical cannabis.

Speakers, including patients, researchers and others, cited studies and compared it to the legalization of other substances.

Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic that is produced by more than 200 species of fungi. The bill would allow individuals older than 21 to experience a guided session under the influence of psilocybin with a licensed professional.

It would be for patients who experience depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, and only if the person has tried at least one other medication that did not prove effective for them.

Tags
Health UPRUtah LegislatureMushrooms2023 Utah Legislative Session
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content