Disability Law Center identifies a pattern of mistreatment in care facilities

In January 2022, the Salt Lake County Health Department shut down a group home due to terrible conditions taking place inside. This home was operating without a license, leaving 17 people displaced.

Nick Nguyen’s brother, Chien Nguyen, committed suicide at a facility last year. Nick revealed the terrible conditions and neglect his brother faced while residing at two different facilities, Evergreen Place and Hidden Hollow Care Center, which were two group homes for men.

According to the Disability Law Center, Chien’s case is unfortunately common. A report recently released by the center describes a pattern of mistreatment in these problematic facilities.

In the release, the Disability Law Center stated the report was given with hopes of meaningful reforms to address the shortcomings of the oversight system that is leaving a population exposed to neglect, abuse and preventable tragedies.

The center also stated it is prompting lawmakers and policymakers to take a stance and promote accountability, transparency and quality care within these long-term facilities.

State attorneys general from the Medicaid Fraud and Control Unit brought charges against individuals from both facilities involved in Nguyen’s case.

