USU finds clinicians aren't well-versed in transgender health care

Much has been said about the need for gender-affirming health care — but a Utah State University study says many health care providers don't have the experience to meet those needs.

Researchers found nearly one in four transgender and nonbinary patients has had to teach a medical provider about their needs.

Assistant Professor of Sociology at Utah State University and study co-author Guadalupe Marquez-Velarde said she would like to see medical curriculum better equip health-care professionals to treat transgender and nonbinary individuals.

In her view, not having access to this type of care in today's world is "unthinkable."

"But unfortunately," said Marquez-Velarde, "many transgender individuals in a lot of states in the United States right now are finding themselves in this position, are finding themselves — not only their providers might not know how to treat them, but their providers might be legally prohibited from providing them care."

She said if someone perceives their doctor lacks proficiency and knowledge about how to properly treat them, it can lead to poor health consequences, both physical and mental.

This year, Utah became the first state to ban gender-affirming care for minors, as Gov. Spencer Cox has said more research needs to be done on what he termed "permanent and life-altering treatments."

Marquez-Velarde said sociologists have been aware of health disparities caused by social conditions for decades. And while the study calls for action, she said she recognizes that advancements will likely take time.

The research was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association's Network Open last month.

"Having this paper out there — and this is a paper with a wide readership, in terms of clinicians," said Marquez-Velarde, "for them to be a little more aware and to maybe self-educate themselves on some of the issues that the trans community needs, in terms of their patient care, I think that would be sort of a good starting point."

Marquez-Velarde said not having access to good health care isn't going to stop people from being transgender, but will only jeopardize their overall health.

