Bombs rock three hotels in the downtown area of Jordan's capital, Amman. Scores of deaths have been reported and more than 100 have been wounded after the near-simultaneous blasts at the Grand Hyatt, the Radisson SAS Hotel and the Days Inn. Freelance reporter Kristen Gillespie has details about the bombings.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.