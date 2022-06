Long-serving Rep. John Murtha (D-PA), known for his strong national security position, calls for U.S. troops to be withdrawn from Iraq as soon as possible. Murtha, a mainstay on the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Defense, originally supported the war in Iraq. A Marine Corps veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Murtha served in the reserves until he was 58.

